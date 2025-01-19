Atalanta v Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Situations that would kill a bull!' - Antonio Conte showers praise on Napoli players for responding to adversity in wake of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's move to PSG

Antonio Conte heaped praise on Napoli players after a hard-fought win over Atalanta following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's departure.

  • Napoli secured a win following Kvaratskhelia's departure
  • Conte praised players for brilliant victory
  • Man Utd rejected Napoli's first bid for Garnacho
