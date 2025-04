The Soweto giants are poised for another major trophy this season after reaching the final of the biggest knockout competition in the PSL.

Orlando Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Orlando Stadium to reach the final of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

It is the third straight time the Buccaneers advanced into the Nedbank Cup final under Jose Riveiro, who will leave the Soweto giants at the end of the season.

Sunday's result interested fans and GOAL takes a look at what they were discussing about after the match.