Andoni Iraola insists Man City transfer target Antoine Semenyo remains an 'important player' for Bournemouth & will play next game against Arsenal

Bournemouth’s decision to continue using Semenyo comes against the backdrop of a testing schedule. After Arsenal visit the Vitality Stadium on January 4, Tottenham follow soon after, leaving little room for sentimentality as results become increasingly vital. The Cherries’ impressive early-season momentum has evaporated alarmingly. Ten league matches have passed without a win, a run stretching back to October’s victory over Nottingham Forest. That slump has dragged them down to 15th in the table, just five points above the relegation places and uncomfortably close to West Ham United in 18th. Semenyo completed the full 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s spirited 2-2 draw away at Chelsea on Tuesday night, and his manager wasted little time in confirming that the Ghana international remains central to his plans for the immediate future.

"I don't know what is going to happen, but he will definitely play [vs Arsenal]. This is not his last game," Iraola said after the game. "He needs to recover because we play Arsenal at home in another three days. Against (the team) top of the league, he will be an important player for us, yes."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!