An update on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos-admired striker's future as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates look to strengthen their striking departments - 'He has signed a long-term deal'
The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Natal Rich Boyz this season and has reportedly attracted interest from the Soweto giants.
- The frontman has been in form for Richards Bay
- That has sparked transfer rumours around him
- Chairman comments on the transfer talk