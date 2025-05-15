Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpage
Michael Madyira

An update on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos-admired striker's future as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates look to strengthen their striking departments - 'He has signed a long-term deal'

Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Natal Rich Boyz this season and has reportedly attracted interest from the Soweto giants.

  • The frontman has been in form for Richards Bay
  • That has sparked transfer rumours around him
  • Chairman comments on the transfer talk
