This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'América hasn't informed me of any intention to part ways,' - Diego Valdés's agent denies rumors of midfielder's potential Club America exit Liga MX D. Valdes CF America GOAL has learned that the Chilean is not part of André Jardine’s plans for the Apertura 2025 Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below América paid $11 million for Diego Valdés in 2022 to Santos Laguna

Has recorded 38 goals and 31 assists in 135 appearances for the Coapa side

He is currently valued at $4.5 million, according to Transfermarkt Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱