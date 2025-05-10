Alessia Russo and Bunny Shaw share the WSL Golden Boot! Arsenal and Man City stars to split end-of-season prize as Hannah Hampton and USWNT star Phallon Tullis-Joyce both win Golden Glove
Alessia Russo and Bunny Shaw will share the WSL Golden Boot, as Hannah Hampton and USWNT star Phallon Tullis-Joyce both won the Golden Glove.
- Russo and Shaw have 12 goals each
- Both strikers are level on assists as well
- Hampton & Tullis-Joyce are the Golden Glove winners