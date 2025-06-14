Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Fifa Club World Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of Al Ahly's clash with Inter Miami as both sides clash in the opening match.

The Fifa Club World Cup begins with a match between African giants Al Ahly and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium.

This match marks the beginning of the tournament that will see 32 teams from six confederations fight for the Club World Cup glory in Florida, United States.

In Group A, which also has Porto and Palmeiras, Al Ahly carry Africa's hope. The continent is hopeful the Egyptian giants can compete against the best, given how successful they have been in the Caf Champions League and in their domestic competitions.

Al Ahly have finished third on four occasions this decade at the Club World Cup and are ambitious that they can better that record this time around.

Jose Riveiro is the new man in charge of the Egyptian heavyweights, and the Inter Miami match is the first competitive game for the former Orlando Pirates coach.

He oversaw a friendly game that ended in a 1-1 draw before his side lost 5-3 on penalties against Pachuca from Mexico.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami, formed seven years ago, peg their hope on the kind of experienced players they have in their ranks. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and a three-time Club World Cup champion with Barcelona, is their highest-profile star.

They also have Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Messi's teammates at Barcelona.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.