Agent lifts the lid on how Orlando Pirates ‘hijacked’ Oswin Appollis, beating Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance to the Bafana Bafana star player’s signature
Appollis adding value at Pirates
Since joining Orlando Pirates, Oswin Appollis has become one of the constant features under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. The 24‑year‑old winger has added valuable depth to the squad and his consistency has not only strengthened the team’s options but also underlined his growing importance in the Buccaneers’ pursuit of success.
Before signing with the Sea Robbers, Appollis had attracted strong interest from several clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Tunisian giants Esperance. His agent, Lance Davids, has since revealed how Pirates managed to swoop in and secure the winger’s signature, effectively hijacking the move from their rivals and ensuring Appollis became a Buccaneer.
Agent reveals how Bucs ‘hijacked’ the star winger
“Chiefs tried, and again we are not involved in those things. Club to club we don’t get involved. That’s between the clubs. So if I speak to you, and you are club A and I’m club B; if you don’t want to sell to me there is nothing I can do as the agent,” Davids said on Behind the Boot.
“Sundowns were also interested, Esperance were also interested. But if you ask me now, if it was the best for Oswin, it was the best option. I think if you look at it now on paper, if you see now what Oswin is doing and how he’s doing it, how he has settled in, I think it’s the best move. Again, I’ll take the agent cap off, take the emotions and everything away, it was the best move. Pirates’ management was fantastic, they did well, they got hold of the club (because of the relationship). They came to an agreement and the deal was done.
“Then you also have to give Pirates the credit, watching from the outside. There are many deals around the world that were hijacked, not in South Africa (but) around the world. Well done to Orlando Pirates,” he concluded.
Reaping the rewards at the club
Appollis wasted no time in making his presence felt. Surrounded by the depth and quality of the Buccaneers’ squad, the attacker seized his opportunity with both hands and already added silverware to his name.
His impact was clear in the MTN8 final, where Pirates clinched their fourth consecutive title emphatically. Appollis played a decisive role, providing two assists in the 3‑0 victory over Stellenbosch, underlining his ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage.
Next challenge for silverware
After an impressive few months in Pirates colours, Appollis will be determined to carry his momentum into a crucial period for the Buccaneers. The club will be eager to add another cup to their trophy cabinet with the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants scheduled for December 6. For Appollis, it represents another stage to showcase his influence in big‑match moments and underline his value to the squad.
Beyond cup glory, Pirates remain firmly in the hunt for the Premier Soccer League title. They currently sit second on the log with 22 points, level with arch‑rivals Kaizer Chiefs in third but trailing defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead with 25 points. With the margins at the top so fine, every performance will count and Appollis’ consistency could prove vital.