Agent lifts the lid on how Orlando Pirates ‘hijacked’ Oswin Appollis, beating Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance to the Bafana Bafana star player’s signature

“Chiefs tried, and again we are not involved in those things. Club to club we don’t get involved. That’s between the clubs. So if I speak to you, and you are club A and I’m club B; if you don’t want to sell to me there is nothing I can do as the agent,” Davids said on Behind the Boot.

“Sundowns were also interested, Esperance were also interested. But if you ask me now, if it was the best for Oswin, it was the best option. I think if you look at it now on paper, if you see now what Oswin is doing and how he’s doing it, how he has settled in, I think it’s the best move. Again, I’ll take the agent cap off, take the emotions and everything away, it was the best move. Pirates’ management was fantastic, they did well, they got hold of the club (because of the relationship). They came to an agreement and the deal was done.

“Then you also have to give Pirates the credit, watching from the outside. There are many deals around the world that were hijacked, not in South Africa (but) around the world. Well done to Orlando Pirates,” he concluded.