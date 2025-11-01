Agent confirms 'there was interest from Saudi Arabia' for Kaizer Chiefs star who faces uncertain future amid stiff competition at Amakhosi

Duba, who came through Chiefs' Diski Challenge ranks, has quite made a name for himself and was a subject of intense transfer speculation before the window closed in September. Now, it has emerged that one of the suitors was from Saudi Arabia.

The Lenasia-born striker, who was promoted to Chiefs' senior team in January 2023, has made a number of crucial contributions for the Glamour Boys whenever he is involved.

He was also in the squad that beat Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final last season as Amakhosi ended a decade-long trophy drought.

In the 2024/25 season, he scored five goals and registered three assists in 25 games across all competitions, but this season, he has yet to find the back of the net, having played eight games.