Agent confirms 'there was interest from Saudi Arabia' for Kaizer Chiefs star who faces uncertain future amid stiff competition at Amakhosi
Saudi Arabia interest
Football agent Mike Makaab has revealed Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in the last transfer window.
Makaab, however, did not explain why the deal did not eventually materialise in the end.
Still at Chiefs
“Yes, there was interest in Wandile Duba from Saudi Arabia, but the move didn’t materialise as the player is still with Kaizer Chiefs,” Makaab told FARPost.
Duba's development at Chiefs
Duba, who came through Chiefs' Diski Challenge ranks, has quite made a name for himself and was a subject of intense transfer speculation before the window closed in September. Now, it has emerged that one of the suitors was from Saudi Arabia.
The Lenasia-born striker, who was promoted to Chiefs' senior team in January 2023, has made a number of crucial contributions for the Glamour Boys whenever he is involved.
He was also in the squad that beat Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final last season as Amakhosi ended a decade-long trophy drought.
In the 2024/25 season, he scored five goals and registered three assists in 25 games across all competitions, but this season, he has yet to find the back of the net, having played eight games.
Stiff competition
However, in the ongoing season, he is set to face stiffer competition for first-team slots, given the new players who were signed to strengthen the attacking department.
He is fighting for starting positions with Khanyisa Mayo, Etiosa Ighodaro, Flavio Silva, and Ashley Du Preez, who are other options across the attacking department.