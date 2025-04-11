Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Agent confirms that ex-Leicester City striker & former Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga's teammate at Belgium offered to Kaizer Chiefs - 'I can confirm that there are plans for him to play in the PSL'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsJ. EppiahMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCupN. NabiLeicesterA. Sambi Lokonga

Amakhosi are looking at the market to bolster their attack for next season after struggling to find the net in Nabi's first campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs exploring attacking options early
  • Josh Eppiah offered to Chiefs
  • Nedbank semi-final clash awaits
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match