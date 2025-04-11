Agent confirms that ex-Leicester City striker & former Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga's teammate at Belgium offered to Kaizer Chiefs - 'I can confirm that there are plans for him to play in the PSL'
Amakhosi are looking at the market to bolster their attack for next season after struggling to find the net in Nabi's first campaign.
- Chiefs exploring attacking options early
- Josh Eppiah offered to Chiefs
- Nedbank semi-final clash awaits