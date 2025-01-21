Agent clarifies Nkosinathi Sibisi's Orlando Pirates contract situation as Bafana Bafana star's current deal nears expiration
The 29-year-old is in his third season with the Buccaneers after joining them from Golden Arrows and has risen to become a team captain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Sibisi has been with Pirates for the past three seasons
- But his contract is about to expire
- His agent comments on the player's future
🟢📱