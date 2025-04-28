After Wydad Casablanca, the football world awaits Rhulani Mokwena – What’s next for the tactical mastermind in South Africa or abroad?

After a rocky and brief tenure at Wydad Casablanca, Rhulani Mokwena’s future has become a subject of intense speculation.

Although his time with the Moroccan giants has come to an end without achieving the level of success that many had hoped for, Rhulani Mokwena’s standing as a highly respected head coach remains undisputed.

As Mokwena takes the time to assess his next move, several possibilities could present themselves, whether that involves a return to domestic football or exploring new challenges internationally.

Here, GOAL takes a broader look at what potential paths might await him as he charts the next phase of his career.

