After eight months in charge of Kaizer Chiefs, Nasreddine Nabi insists his team is still in a rebuilding phase despite a shocking defeat to Richards Bay – 'One result won’t change our vision.'
Having lost more games than they've won, Amakhosi are struggling to secure a top-eight spot after 22 matches, raising concerns about their season.
- Chiefs' suffer ninth loss of season
- Key players return from injury
- Golden Arrows clash after break