Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

After eight months in charge of Kaizer Chiefs, Nasreddine Nabi insists his team is still in a rebuilding phase despite a shocking defeat to Richards Bay – 'One result won’t change our vision.'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayLamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsF. GcabaY. MbuthumaE. CastilloS. MthethwaS. MsimangoR. Dortley

Having lost more games than they've won, Amakhosi are struggling to secure a top-eight spot after 22 matches, raising concerns about their season.

  • Chiefs' suffer ninth loss of season
  • Key players return from injury
  • Golden Arrows clash after break
