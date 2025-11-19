+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sthembiso Nkabinde

After Bafana Bafana's AFCON and World Cup qualifying successes, it's time for South Africa's clubs to step up on the continental stage

There’s no doubt, Mzansi football is on the up. One just needs to take one look at the performances of Bafana Bafana over the last few years. Since Hugo Broos took charge, the national team has improved significantly, and the recent nominations of SA players at the CAF Awards were a testament to that fact. 

Bafana’s success has coincided with the continuous improvement of Banyana Banyana as well as the junior national teams. It is quite evident that something exciting is cooking in South African football.

The likes of Ronwen Williams, Tylon Smith and Andile Dlamini all received nominations at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2025, flying the SA flag high.  

Sundowns’ Williams was nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year, while Smith and Dlamini were nominated for Young African Player of the Year and African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively.

Sundowns managed to bag a nomination for Men’s Club of the Year after reaching the finals of the Champions League last season, where they were beaten by Pyramids FC from Egypt.

This recognition for SA players and clubs, coupled with Bafana’s qualification for this year’s AFCON as well as next year’s FIFA World Cup, indicates that Mzansi football is on an upward trajectory.

From here, South Africans will be hoping for more success on the continent to further stamp the country’s authority as they look to become one of the undisputed giants of African football.

All eyes will be on Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC this season to carry the country’s hopes in the Champions League as well as the Confederation Cup.

Here, GOAL looks at how these three Mzansi clubs can go about representing the country with aplomb at their respective CAF interclub competitions this season, while touching on Bafana’s expectations at the upcoming AFCON.

    Under-pressure Cardoso must deliver

    It’s safe to say the Portuguese coach is skating on thin ice at Downs this season. After coming ever closer to bagging the big fish last season, which is the Champions League, Cardoso bought himself a little more time. However, it has not been a good start to the season, with Sundowns looking less like the immovable force they’ve been in seasons past. 

    The PSL title no longer signifies much success for the Brazilians, and Cardoso desperately needs to win the continent’s premier club competition to save his skin. Sundowns winning the big one for the first time since 2016 would be another strong message from Mzansi football. It has been nearly a decade since a South African club ruled the continent, and few can bet against the mighty Brazilians being the ones to do so once again. 

    Can Chiefs shock the continent?

    While Sundowns battle it out in the Champions League, their domestic rivals - Chiefs - will be slugging it out for Confederation Cup honours. Amakhosi have struggled in the PSL for the last couple of years, meaning they have hardly earned the chance to dine with the big boys on the continent. 

    But after winning the Nedbank Cup last season, Amakhosi are finally back in continental football, albeit in the Confederation Cup. Their last foray in continental competitions was back in 2021 when they lost in the Champions League final against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly. The Glamour Boys are back, and given the quality in their team, and granted they get a bit of luck behind them, Chiefs could stun many and go all the way. This, although it looks like a long shot at the moment, would place SA football right at the top, where many feel it belongs.

    Barker out to go one better 

    Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC have built themselves a reputation in recent years as they continue to punch well above their weight in all competitions. Every season, Barker is required to start from scratch and build a new force as the club continuously sells its best players. 

    And every season, the crafty tactician somehow manages to pull this off and get his less fancied charges to challenge for big trophies. Last season, they came close to reaching the final of the Confed Cup, losing out to Fadlu Davids’ Simba SC in the semi-finals. This time around, Barker will be desperate to go one better and reach the final, where anything can happen.  

    Mzansi football on the rise 

    It is increasingly beginning to feel like South African football is finally having its moment, slowly entering the golden era after years of heartbreak and missed opportunities.   

    Bafana’s success aside, there’s the South African Women’s team - Banyana Banyana - who continue to show their mettle at the highest level.

    The South African youth teams, Amajita and Amajimbos, recently had historic World Cup runs, which left the nation proud.

    The sense of pride is palpable in stadiums, on social media, everywhere else, something that had been nowhere to be seen in the recent past. 

    AFCON triumph to keep SA on top!

    Hugo Broos’ men have become a difficult side to beat, and they will undoubtedly head into the 2025 AFCON as genuine contenders.

    They will be buoyed by their stunning performances in the previous edition, where they went as far as the semi-finals, eventually finishing third.

    It was that run that arguably started this resurgence, and Broos’ men have never looked back since, continuing to improve with every match.

    Another solid campaign would go a long way in solidifying South Africa’s place as one of the big guns of African football, something they haven’t been since 1996.  

