After Bafana Bafana's AFCON and World Cup qualifying successes, it's time for South Africa's clubs to step up on the continental stage

Bafana’s success has coincided with the continuous improvement of Banyana Banyana as well as the junior national teams. It is quite evident that something exciting is cooking in South African football.

The likes of Ronwen Williams, Tylon Smith and Andile Dlamini all received nominations at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2025, flying the SA flag high.

Sundowns’ Williams was nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year, while Smith and Dlamini were nominated for Young African Player of the Year and African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively.

Sundowns managed to bag a nomination for Men’s Club of the Year after reaching the finals of the Champions League last season, where they were beaten by Pyramids FC from Egypt.

This recognition for SA players and clubs, coupled with Bafana’s qualification for this year’s AFCON as well as next year’s FIFA World Cup, indicates that Mzansi football is on an upward trajectory.

From here, South Africans will be hoping for more success on the continent to further stamp the country’s authority as they look to become one of the undisputed giants of African football.

All eyes will be on Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC this season to carry the country’s hopes in the Champions League as well as the Confederation Cup.

Here, GOAL looks at how these three Mzansi clubs can go about representing the country with aplomb at their respective CAF interclub competitions this season, while touching on Bafana’s expectations at the upcoming AFCON.

