Aubrey Modiba, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

'Africans are not going to win the World Cup if we do this' - Raja Casablanca accused of 'daylight robbery' after Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro was 'kicked,' but red card was not issued

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRaja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCRaja CasablancaManiema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCManiema UnionPremier Soccer LeagueK. MudauB. Aubaas

The Brazilians suffered their first defeat of Group B in what looked like controversial circumstances in tricky North Africa.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns lost 1-0 to Raja
  • Controversial moments marred that match
  • Ex-SA internarional comments on what transpired
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱