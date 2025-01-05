'Africans are not going to win the World Cup if we do this' - Raja Casablanca accused of 'daylight robbery' after Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro was 'kicked,' but red card was not issued
The Brazilians suffered their first defeat of Group B in what looked like controversial circumstances in tricky North Africa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Sundowns lost 1-0 to Raja
- Controversial moments marred that match
- Ex-SA internarional comments on what transpired
🟢📱