AC Milan set to sack Sergio Conceicao this summer and appoint new Italian head coach after miserable season - with Massimiliano Allegri among candidates to manage Christian Pulisic and Co.

AC Milan have shortlisted seven Italian head coaches, including Massimiliano Allegri, as Sergio Conceicao's days as Rossoneri manager seem numbered.

Conceicao replaced Paulo Fonseca in December

Likely to be let go by Milan this summer

Allegri is a hot favourite to take over the post