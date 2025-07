AC Milan are eyeing a move for English defender Archie Brown, whom they consider a possible replacement for Al-Hilal-bound Theo Hernandez.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milan eye move for Gent full-back Archie Brown

Rossoneri in contact with club and player's representatives

Has featured for the England U-20s in the past Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱