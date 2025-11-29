Abdeslam Ouaddou vows 'I will shake their hands but tonight my focus is on the Carling Knockout final' as Orlando Pirates coach looks to complete cup double after Durban City win
- Backpage
Pirates snatch three points in Durban
Orlando Pirates once again underlined their attacking pedigree, with Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi both finding the back of the net to deliver a commanding and well‑earned triumph over Gavin Hunt’s Durban City. It was a performance that spoke volumes about the Buccaneers’ growing confidence and cohesion, as they imposed themselves away from home and turned chances into decisive goals.
Yet the significance of the result stretched far beyond the immediate scoreline. By claiming victory on the road, the Sea Robbers not only pocketed three valuable points but also climbed to the very summit of the Premier Soccer League standings, opening daylight between themselves and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The win reinforced their credentials as genuine title contenders, sending a clear message to rivals that Pirates are determined to stay at the forefront of the race.
For head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the outcome was more than just another tick in the win column; it was a statement of intent, a reflection of the hard work and belief coursing through his squad. With momentum firmly on their side, the Buccaneers now turn their attention to next weekend’s Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants, carrying into the showpiece not only confidence and rhythm but also the aura of a team brimming with ambition and hungry for silverware.
- Backpage
Ouaddou looks forward to next challenge
“Yes, of course I’m very happy about the result, I think we finished well the game especially in the second half, I’m very proud of the boys, of the bravery, the fighting spirit especially in the second half,” Ouaddou told SuperSport after the game.
“I cannot say we had a fantastic first half, but it’s football I cannot blame them. We went into halftime and made some adjustments, tactical adjustments and they understand it. So, I don’t want to blame them about this first half.
“We finished well and I have to check the log, but I think it’s good for our fans, our club now I want to focus to the final.
"I will congratulate them. I will shake their hands but tonight my focus in on the final,” the Moroccan concluded.
- Backpage
Buccaneers riding high
Pirates have surged into the spotlight yet again this season, collecting nine victories from their opening 12 league matches and announcing themselves as genuine title contenders. Their remarkable consistency, attacking flair and depth across every department of the squad have carried them to the summit of the standings, where they now look every bit the team to beat.
With momentum firmly behind them and a roster brimming with quality and experience, the Sea Robbers are not only setting the pace but actively shaping the narrative of the campaign. Week after week, they ride a wave of confidence and belief that has supporters dreaming not just of glory and silverware, but of a season that could be remembered as one of the defining chapters in the club’s modern history.
- Backpage
Quest for cup double
With Pirates firmly positioned near the summit of the PSL table, attention now shifts to knockout football. The Buccaneers have the luxury of a full week to regroup and sharpen their focus ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final, a stage where history beckons. Having already lifted the MTN8 trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time in September, the Sea Robbers are chasing the rare distinction of a domestic cup double.
Yet the league race remains fiercely contested. Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns face a midweek clash against Siwelele FC, and victory there would see Masandawana reclaim top spot on the log. Even so, Pirates remain very much in the fight, their momentum and confidence ensuring that the title race continues to unfold as one of the most compelling battles in recent seasons. For Ouaddou and his team, the upcoming cup final is not only another chance at silverware but also an opportunity to reinforce his side’s growing dominance across all fronts.