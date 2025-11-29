Abdeslam Ouaddou vows 'I will shake their hands but tonight my focus is on the Carling Knockout final' as Orlando Pirates coach looks to complete cup double after Durban City win

Orlando Pirates once again underlined their attacking pedigree, with Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi both finding the back of the net to deliver a commanding and well‑earned triumph over Gavin Hunt’s Durban City. It was a performance that spoke volumes about the Buccaneers’ growing confidence and cohesion, as they imposed themselves away from home and turned chances into decisive goals.

Yet the significance of the result stretched far beyond the immediate scoreline. By claiming victory on the road, the Sea Robbers not only pocketed three valuable points but also climbed to the very summit of the Premier Soccer League standings, opening daylight between themselves and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The win reinforced their credentials as genuine title contenders, sending a clear message to rivals that Pirates are determined to stay at the forefront of the race.

For head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the outcome was more than just another tick in the win column; it was a statement of intent, a reflection of the hard work and belief coursing through his squad. With momentum firmly on their side, the Buccaneers now turn their attention to next weekend’s Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants, carrying into the showpiece not only confidence and rhythm but also the aura of a team brimming with ambition and hungry for silverware.