Abdeslam Ouaddou sends message to his doubters after surprise appointment as Orlando Pirates coach - 'I am a bit confused when it comes to experience and competency'
Just like his predecessor Jose Riveiro, the 46-year-old arrives at the Buccaneers without a track record of winning major trophies.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Ouaddou is the Bucs new coach
- He is yet to be decorated with trophies
- The Moroccan reacts to his doubters
🟢📱