Abdeslam Ouaddou's decision to start Camren Dansin for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns questioned as youngster 'didn't have a good game' despite a great goal
Pirates make a statement with a point against Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
It was the defending Premier Soccer League champions Masandawana, who took the lead courtesy of the rejuvenated Peter Shalulile.
However, an unstoppable rocket from the 20-year-old midfielder Cemran Dansin ensured that spoils were shared, as Bucs underlined their intent to win the league.
Surprise line up by Ouaddou!
Coach Ouaddou made unpredictable changes to his starting team, leaving the experienced Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule, and Patrick Maswanganyi, among others, on the bench.
However, the change that caught the attention of many people was Dansin, who was given the nod.
According to former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye, the 20-year-old struggled to make an impact, but the technical team has been lauded for giving him a chance.
Best talent, yes but Ouaddou's decision questioned
“Can I first just compliment Dansin, I’m a big fan of development,” he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“I questioned why Ouaddou started him, it was like he was thrown into the deep end, and I don’t think overall he had a good game, but that goal, good technique and eyes on the ball.
"The School of Excellence is one of the best in development. And I spoke to one of the coaches there, Gavin Silango, he said he was very proud of the boy, and I agreed the boy did well, otherwise I wouldn’t have said so if it wasn’t the case," Khanye continued.
“One of the best talents, but there is more we need to see from the boy but you can see his technique, and to score against Sundowns is not easy.
"I applaud this boy for the risk he took because had he missed, people would be shouting and insulting him on why he took the shot.
“The boy risked, and the best players in the world take risks," he concluded.
What Dansin should do to stay in starting XI
As seen in previous matches, coach Ouaddou sticks with players who make an impact regardless of the name or experience.
Dansin has shown his potential, and all that is needed is for him to be consistent when given an opportunity to deliver.