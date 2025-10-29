Abdeslam Ouaddou furious 'I am not happy' and sends warning to Orlando Pirates stars 'we are not here to joke' despite Bucs' win over Magesi in Carling Knockout Cup
Furious Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed his disappointment with his players for showing a lack of seriousness against Magesi in a Carling Knockout Cup match on Tuesday.
Although Bucs were 2-1 victors in the quarter-final game at Orlando Stadium, Ouaddou has pointed out that he was specifically not happy with what he saw in the final 15 minutes.
'Do not joke'
"As a coach, I want to attract the attention of my players that football is scoring goals, and when you have the possibility to score goals, score goals because at the end of the league, every goal is very important," Ouaddou told the press.
"So, don’t joke; we are not here to joke. We are here to perform. We are here to give results, so if someone wants to enjoy the joke, he can go to make five-a-side with his colleagues,"
"We are not here to joke. We are here to reach some targets. I think if we want to do this, we have to go to the circus. I’m not here to go to the circus or play circus," he added.
"My big disappointment is the last 15 minutes, and it is the first time I will address that. If we want to be more ambitious, if we want to go forward, we have to stop this nonsense of playing sterile possession and enjoy playing small passes."
Missed target
The Moroccan further revealed that they had set a target of not conceding, which they failed, and that made him even more disappointed.
"I’m here to improve my players, to go forward, and we have to stop this nonsense because at the end we conceded a goal, and the target was not to concede a goal and go off with a clean sheet and score more goals.
"I think we have to improve on that if we want to be more ambitious," he said, before seeking to explain his respect for the local traditions of playing to the gallery," Ouaddou continued.
"I respect the local culture and the traditions. I’m coming to a fantastic country that loves football. It is a land of football, South Africa, but we have to find the right balance between doing our job and scoring goals."
"It is okay because it is a cup game, but in the league, all the goals are important, especially at the end. So, for me, you can make 20-30 passes to make the show. I’m happy for that. I was a football player as well, and I like the show, but to go forward and finish the action.
"But if you stay in the same position and place while making 30 passes in five square metres, it is not interesting."
Last laugh over Magesi
Last season, Magesi eliminated Pirates on their way to winning the domestic competition. This time around, it was the Sea Robbers who laughed last as the Soweto giants reached the last four.
The win over Magesi came just days after the hard-fighting Buccaneers were eliminated from the CAF Champions League.
Their next game is a PSL blockbuster against Mamelodi Sundowns on November 1.