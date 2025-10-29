Abdeslam Ouaddou furious 'I am not happy' and sends warning to Orlando Pirates stars 'we are not here to joke' despite Bucs' win over Magesi in Carling Knockout Cup

"As a coach, I want to attract the attention of my players that football is scoring goals, and when you have the possibility to score goals, score goals because at the end of the league, every goal is very important," Ouaddou told the press.

"So, don’t joke; we are not here to joke. We are here to perform. We are here to give results, so if someone wants to enjoy the joke, he can go to make five-a-side with his colleagues,"

"We are not here to joke. We are here to reach some targets. I think if we want to do this, we have to go to the circus. I’m not here to go to the circus or play circus," he added.

"My big disappointment is the last 15 minutes, and it is the first time I will address that. If we want to be more ambitious, if we want to go forward, we have to stop this nonsense of playing sterile possession and enjoy playing small passes."