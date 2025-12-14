Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why he will not fully celebrate Carling Black Label Cup despite Orlando Pirates bagging third trophy in three months

The 47-year-old tactician has hailed his players who successfully executed their campaign against the All-Stars team. Key players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Mbule, Sipho Chaine, Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, and Oswin Appollis were not available for Ouaddou on Saturday.

They are with their national teammates preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals that will start on December 21.

However, Ouaddou was happy with those available, as they secured another trophy for the Soweto giants.

“You know, we have had since the beginning of the season the impact players doing a lot for the club; it's the philosophy we wanted to implement this season with the club," Ouaddou added.

“Like I told you, we don’t have any substitutes, only impact players, and we have seen again today the guys who came today; they changed the physiognomy of the match.

"Fantastic goals, but we were patient; it was not easy against All-Stars in the first half. It was difficult to build from the back, but we were patient in the second part of the second half," the MTN8 winner continued.

“Now, we developed our football; we found some space and got quickly into the box to score. So, it’s fantastic for the players; congratulations to them."