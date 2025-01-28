Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, January 2025Orlando Pirates
Michael Madyira

A Soweto Derby of 'up-and-coming young players' - Augusto Palacios expects Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to unleash starlets with focus on Mduduzi Shabalala, Relebohile Mofokeng and others

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsR. MofokengM. Shabalala

The traditional clash between the two foes will happen for the first time this season on Saturday and young players are taking the centre-stage.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates host Chiefs
  • It is the first Soweto Derby of this season
  • Palacios feels youngsters will take centre-stage
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match