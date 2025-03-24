Bafana BafanaBackpage
Michael Madyira

2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers: Bullish Hugo Broos wants Bafana Bafana to 'replicate' Lesotho performance as Group C leaders visit Benin - 'We can also win the game there'

World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaBenin vs South AfricaBeninPremier Soccer LeagueH. Broos

South Africa handed themselves a big advantage in their bid to qualify for the quadrennial global football competition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana beat Lesotho to go top of Group C
  • They are now preparing to face Benin
  • Broos wants a repeat of the performance his side produced
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match