2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers: Bullish Hugo Broos wants Bafana Bafana to 'replicate' Lesotho performance as Group C leaders visit Benin - 'We can also win the game there'
South Africa handed themselves a big advantage in their bid to qualify for the quadrennial global football competition.
- Bafana beat Lesotho to go top of Group C
- They are now preparing to face Benin
- Broos wants a repeat of the performance his side produced