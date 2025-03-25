2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers: Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams excited by return to Ivory Coast after Afcon heroics as Hugo Broos' side face Benin - 'It’s a wonderful feeling to be back where we have wonderful memories'
With Morocco 2025 secured, South Africa now aim for the global stage but must overcome the Cheetahs to stay on top of Group C.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Williams happy back to be in Ivory Coast
- Looking to extend winning streak
- Benin looking to cause an upset