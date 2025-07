South Africa play their second Group C match as they continue bidding to defend the continental trophy they won in 2022.

Banyana Banyana are back at Honneur Stadium, where they will face Tanzania in a 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match on Friday.

Desiree Ellis' girls will be trying to build on their 2-0 win over Ghana in their Group C opener.

They are the defending champions, and GOAL takes a look at how Ellis could line up her team.