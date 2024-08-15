Which teams will be relegated from the Premier League in 2024-25? GOAL writers make their predictions

Can the newly-promoted clubs stave off the threat of an immediate return to the Championship? And if they do, who will slip into the bottom three?

After an epic summer of sport, you might have been forgiven for not realising that the new Premier League season kicks-off in just over 24 hours' time. And so while teams are still finessing their transfer business and making final tactical tweaks, everything is pretty much in place for the 2024-25 campaign to begin.

That means its predictions season, and here at GOAL we're no different. Over the past week, our writers have been giving their takes on all the biggest issues, from the Golden Boot contenders to the first manager to be sacked; from the surprise packages and best signings to the biggest disappointments.

Today, we've taken a look at the relegation contenders, and which teams are most likely to be fighting for survival over the next nine months: