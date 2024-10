16 seconds! Paul Mullin scores lightning-quick opener for Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side return with a bang against Rotherham Wrexham P. Mullin Rotherham vs Wrexham Rotherham League One

Wrexham got off to a flying start in their League One clash against Rotherham on Saturday with a goal by Paul Mullin after just 16 seconds.