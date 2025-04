'Are they 10-year-old kids?!' - Jose Mourinho fires off at Turkish media AGAIN after Fenerbahce suffer major blow in Super Lig title race J. Mourinho Fenerbahce Super Lig Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Kayserispor

Jose Mourinho has been raging at the Turkish media again, responding to questions of opposition players by asking: “Are they 10-12-year-old kids?”