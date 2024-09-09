Zimbabwe vs Cameroon Predictions: Backing Cameroon On The Road

Mandela National Stadium hosts Zimbabwe vs Cameroon in Group J of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Read on for our Zimbabwe vs Cameroon predictions.

Zimbabwe vs Cameroon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Zimbabwe vs Cameroon

Cameroon to win with odds of @ 1.60 on Betway , equating to a 62.5% implied probability of the Indomitable Lions winning.

, equating to a 62.5% implied probability of the Indomitable Lions winning. Draw/Cameroon with odds of @ 3.30 on Betway , equating to a 23.8% implied probability of a second-half fightback.

, equating to a 23.8% implied probability of a second-half fightback. Under 0.5 first half goals with odds of @ 2.38 on Betway, equating to a 41.7% implied probability or a goalless first 45 minutes.

We are predicting Cameroon to beat Zimbabwe 2-0 on Tuesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Zimbabwe face Cameroon in Group J of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday. It is the second match of the phase for both teams.

Zimbabwe are hosting this match in Uganda, as they have been unable to play home matches in their home country for a prolonged period. Able to compete again after their FIFA ban, Zimbabwe are looking to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2021.

The ‘home’ side have never made it past the group stage of the tournament, however, and they are clear underdogs for the visit of a strong Cameroon team. Only four members of the Zimbabwe squad play in Europe’s top five leagues.

In contrast, Cameroon have nine players in Europe’s top leagues. Their squad is dotted all over the world, and several have experience at the top level of European football, including Vincent Aboubakar and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

This isn’t the most formidable Cameroon side we’ve seen, which is reflected in a group-stage exit from the 2022 World Cup and falling at the round of 16 at the last AFCON, but they are still deservedly favoured for this clash.

Probable Lineups for Zimbabwe vs Cameroon

Zimbabwe probable XI:

Arubi; Murwira, Garananga, Takwara; Musona, Munetsi, Rinomhota, Billiat, Zemura; Chirewa, Dube.

Cameroon probable XI:

Onana; Tchatchoua, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Wooh, Tolo; Quomah Baleba; Mbeumo, Anguissa, Hongla, Bassogog; Aboubakar.

Favourites Get the Job Done

With only three wins in 2024 so far, Cameroon’s form isn’t anything to get too excited about. Cameroon, though, have won five of their last six against Zimbabwe and have qualified for the last five editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Before their disqualification, Zimbabwe had qualified for three straight AFCONs. Zambia and Comoros are the only teams they have avoided defeat against in 2024, however, and bookies are right to price them as underdogs here.

The price might be on the short side, but Cameroon to win is still a decent wager and will be worth including in accumulators on Tuesday.

Example: Zimbabwe vs Cameroon Bet 1: Cameroon to win @ 1.60 with Betway

Cameroon Made To Work For Win

Cameroon needed a 65th-minute strike from Vincent Aboubakar to get the better of Namibia on matchday one. While we are expecting them to get past Zimbabwe, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the nominal home team frustrate the favourites in the first half.

Despite 63% possession, Cameroon only managed nine shots against Namibia. Zimbabwe are overmatched from a talent perspective here, but they have now kept three clean sheets in four matches.

The Warriors also managed to grind out a draw against Nigeria late last year. We wouldn’t be surprised to see them get to half-time level.

Example: Zimbabwe vs Cameroon Bet 2: Draw/Cameroon @ 3.30 with Betway

Goalless First Half

This pick is linked to the previous wager. If we are going with a draw at half-time, there’s a good chance it’ll be scoreless at the interval. Zimbabwe have failed to score three times in their last six matches.

Aside from wins over Gambia and Cape Verde, Cameroon haven’t been free-scoring. Those are the only two fixtures in their last nine where they have scored multiple goals – Namibia kept them out for 64 minutes just a few days ago.

While we are expecting Cameroon’s superior quality to shine through in the end, Zimbabwe’s defensive record suggests they can battle in the first half.