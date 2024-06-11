Zambia vs Tanzania Predictions: Hosts to secure three points

Our football predictions expert shares his forecasts for Zambia vs Tanzania ahead of their clash in the African World Cup qualifiers.

Zambia vs Tanzania Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Zambia vs Tanzania

Zambia to win with odds of 1.70 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance for the hosts to win.

on , equating to a 58% chance for the hosts to win. Under 2.5 match goals with odds of 1.60 on Betway , indicating a 62% chance for there to be two goals or less.

on , indicating a 62% chance for there to be two goals or less. Both teams to score - no with odds of 2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to fail to find the back of the net.

Zambia should be expected to win against Tanzania by a scoreline of 2-0.

Zambia vs Tanzania Bet 1: Zambia Victory @ 1.70 with Betway

Zambia kickstarted their World Cup qualifying campaign with a dominant 4-2 victory over Congo. Striker Patson Daka scored two goals in that match, while Lameck Banda, his partner up front, also got his name on the scoresheet.

Since that victory, two defeats away from home have followed against Niger and Morocco. However, back in front of their own fans, another win is very much expected.

Tanzania head into this fixture after an uninspiring 0-0 draw with Indonesia in a friendly match. They will need to put in a much better performance if they are to beat Zambia away from home.

Zambia may have lost to Morocco, but they went toe to toe with the best team in the group for long periods. If they can put in a similar performance to the one they did against Congo, they should pick up another three crucial points.

Zambia vs Tanzania Bet 2: Under 2.5 match goals @ 1.60 with Betway

With so much at stake, these two nations may not want to show their cards too early in the match. A single goal could potentially win the game, and a nervy, edgy first half is anticipated.

Although Zambia have shown a cutting edge in front of goal, Tanzania neither score often nor concede easily. They’ve scored just once in their opening two matches and have conceded two goals, both against Morocco.

Zambia have exciting strikers, but Tanzania’s defence shouldn’t be underestimated and they will want to keep the hosts out for as long as possible.

Even though we believe Zambia will win, it may take a solid performance to break down their opponents.

Zambia vs Tanzania Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 2.00 with Betway

If we believe this meeting will be a close game, it is very much worth backing both teams to not find the back of the net.

Tanzania struggled to create anything meaningful against Morocco. Although Zambia aren’t as strong, they showed more in their fixture against the African giants.

Both teams have failed to score in four of Tanzania’s last five matches in all competitions.

Zambia’s defence isn’t the strongest in the group, but neither is Tanzania’s attack, which is why we believe both teams won’t find the back of the net on Tuesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Zambia host Tanzania in the next round of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers as both nations aim to close the gap on the group leaders, Morocco.

Zambia recently fell short against Morocco, losing 2-1 away from home. However, their previous victory over Malawi offers hope they can qualify in second place.

While Zambia only narrowly lost to Morocco, Tanzania were hammered 3-0 by the African giants, showing a bigger gap in quality between the two nations.

Three points for either side will be huge in this fixture, but the hosts should have the edge in front of their own supporters.

Probable Lineups for Zambia vs Tanzania

The probable lineup for Zambia in the "system of play."

Mulenga; Musonda, Musonda, Sunzu, Mwape, Mphande, Banda, Chaiwa, Kangwa, Daka, Kampamba

The probable lineup for Tanzania in the "system of play."

Manula; Husseini, Hamad, Mwamnyeto, Mwaikenda, Mkami, Miroshi, Mnoga, Salum, Msuva, Samatta