World Sports Betting App: Download Apk & iOs Data-Free App l 2024

Most betting apps in South Africa run on iOS and Android devices. Discover the easy steps to download the World Sports Betting app in this review.

The World Sports Betting (WSB) app is available for both Android and iOS, providing a seamless and comprehensive betting experience. With an intuitive design, the app offers a wide variety of sports markets, including soccer, rugby, and horse racing, alongside casino games and esports. The app's standout features include data-free betting, live in-play betting, and a responsive customer support system. Whether you're using Android or iPhone, WSB ensures fast performance and competitive odds, making it a top choice for bettors in South Africa seeking reliability and convenience.

How to Download the World Sports Betting APK / Android App

If you're looking to place bets with World Sports Betting (WSB) via your Android device, downloading the app is simple but requires manual installation. Here’s how:

Visit the WSB Website: Since the app is not available on the Google Play Store, navigate to the official World Sports Betting website from your Android phone.

Scroll Down: Find the "Download Android App" button on the homepage.

Enable Unknown Sources: Before installing the APK, you'll need to allow installations from unknown sources in your device's security settings.

Download the APK: Tap the download button and install the file once it's finished downloading.

Install the App: Open the APK file and follow the on-screen prompts to install the app.

Once installed, you can start betting on a wide range of sports, including soccer, cricket, and more. The app is lightweight and offers a data-free mode for betting without using mobile data.

What are the World Sports Betting Android System Requirements?

Here are the requirements of the Android app:

Specifications Android/APK App Version 2.1.1 Size 4.96 RAM Requirement 2 GB Compatible Devices Android 4.0 & Above Download Link Official Site Available in Google Play No

How to Download the World Sports Betting App for iOS

To download the World Sports Betting app on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

Open the App Store: Search for "World Sports Betting" in the Apple App Store. Download the App: Select the app and tap "Get" to start the download. Launch and Register: Once installed, open the app and either log in or create a new account. Start Betting: You can now access all features, including live betting, casino games, and sports markets directly from your iPhone.

You can find the app here in the App Store, including data-free usage and access to all WSB sports and casino offerings.

Platform iOs App Version 13.4 or higher Size 12.7 MB Compatible Devices iPhone 6s or more Features Data-free site access, live betting, customer support Available in App Store Yes

Both platforms provide an excellent experience for South African bettors, but Android users get the added convenience of an APK. iOS users, on the other hand, will need to rely on the optimized mobile website for their betting activities.

World Sports Betting Data-Free App

World Sports Betting (WSB) offers a data-free app that allows users to place bets, check live scores, and engage with most of the platform's features without using mobile data. This feature is perfect for bettors with limited or no access to data, ensuring they can still enjoy a seamless betting experience.

How to Use the Data-Free App

Download the WSB App: Get the WSB app from the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS. Login or Register: After installation, log in or create a new account. Activate Data-Free Mode: Once logged in, the data-free mode activates automatically when you’re on certain networks, such as Vodacom or MTN, ensuring you won’t use mobile data while betting.

This mode covers essential services like sports betting and virtual games, ensuring you can continue betting even without an internet plan

What are the Features of the World Sports Betting App?

The mobile version of World Sports Betting has a wide range of features that make betting fun for players. Users will not feel the absence of the World Sports Betting app since the mobile version has enhanced features. In that regard, the following are some of the features we found from the analysis we made:

Sports Options

World Sports Betting provides a comprehensive selection of over 30 sports. It's nearly impossible not to find a sport, given the availability of less popular ones. Soccer, Tennis, Bandy, Chess, Volleyball, Golf, Handball, Baseball, LaCrosse, and more are available.

The mobile site covers leagues, including the Premier League, Europa League, National Basketball Association, and WTA. The site also has good coverage of international and local horse racing events.

Payment Options

Through the availability of several payment options, conducting transactions on WSB has become more straightforward. The site accepts bank transfers, vouchers, and credit/debit card deposits. Transactions are fast and free on the site. To withdraw, you must complete the FICA verification process on the betting site.

Live Streaming

World Sports Betting live streaming is one of the most notable features of the platform. You can watch sports live in high definition on the World Sports Betting mobile platform. The betting establishment broadcasts hundreds of matches on WSB TV, their streaming platform. Soccer and horse racing are some sports the site streams. With the unavailability of a data free app, players require a reliable internet connection to live stream sports events.

Bonuses and Promotions

The betting site does a commendable job regarding their range of bonuses. There is a welcome bonus and diverse offers for existing players. We have done research for the bonuses, and they include the R15 Million Limit, Last Leg Promotion, and Racing Promotions.

These promotions are divided into categories, including racing, promotions this week, general promotions, and special promotions. There are no mobile-specific bonuses since there is no app download process. Also, a dedicated tab allows players to access the terms and conditions of the promotions.

WSB Boosters

You can wager on the winners of sports events using the boosters. If your predictions are accurate, the payout from enhanced odds is greater than that of standard odds.

Preconfigured settings are available for the World Sports Betting Boosters. All that is required of you is to click on the icon, and you will be presented with dozens of improved betting selections.

Cashout

With the Cash Out feature on the mobile app, you have good control over your bets. This feature helps you reduce the risk associated with online betting. You can withdraw funds when a bet is going against your prediction. Various customisation options are available for the Cash Out functionality, and World Sports Betting provides impressive Cash Out offerings.

Lucky Numbers

On the site, you can participate in Lucky Number draws, essentially variations of fixed odds betting using popular lottery draws. Depending on your preferences, you have the option of participating in local draws and international draws. Additionally, the lottery section is of the highest quality, with user-friendly navigation and functionality.

User Experience

Without a doubt, World Sports Betting meets up to the standards and provides its users with a robust gambling website. It is a pleasure to use the mobile platform because it allows for the convenience of gambling while on the move without the need for a mobile app. Quick links on the site direct bettors to different sections of the site.

How to Register Via the App?

Since no data free app exists, players can use the mobile version to complete the registration procedure. Users must adhere to the registration terms and conditions to sign up without problems. From our World Sports Betting review, the World Sports Betting registration process is quite extensive. Users must provide information ranging from their address to identification documents.

Aside from the screen size, there is no difference between registering on mobile and desktop. Within 5 to 7 minutes, users can complete the registration procedure without downloading a native World Sports Betting app.

World Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

Mobile users who register with World Sports Betting get a R50 free bets World Sports Betting sign up bonus. The minimum age for customers to register and place bets on World Sports Betting is 18. The welcome bonus is a limit of one offer per individual, household address, family, email, and number.

Users are not permitted to combine this promotion with any other ongoing promotion. To claim the offer, a minimum deposit of R50 is required. To successfully withdraw funds from the sign up bonus, accounts must first be approved by the FICA. Players must also meet the wagering requirements of 5x on sports/racing and 30x on live/casino games.

Mobile vs Desktop Version

Similar to the leading online sports betting establishments in South Africa, World Sports Betting emphasises mobile betting. With WSB, however, there is no need to download an app to place a wager on a mobile device. Users can access a reliable mobile website, providing them with data-free betting.

The layout of the World Sports Betting mobile site is straightforward, making locating bets simple. There is a list of all the available sports, and there are icons that lead to the most popular sections of the website. Users can bet on the go with the mobile version.

Despite not having a native World Sports Betting app, the mobile site is one of South Africa's top mobile betting sites. Below are some pros and cons of using the mobile version:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Live betting No native mobile app download Data-free site Live chat needs a professional email A wide range of betting options

What is Our Review of World Sports Betting App?

World Sports Betting, much like most online bookmakers in South Africa, steps up its mobile betting offerings to keep up with the competition. The platform provides a comprehensive platform that is well-built for mobile customers. World Sports Betting is offering its users both an Android /apk and a iOs app, as well as a data-free app, which is uncommon, and great!

The mobile site has various betting options, including sports, betgames, virtual, casino games, and horse racing. Live streaming and live betting are accessible on mobile devices, making gambling more exciting. Furthermore, customers can also use the various payment options to deposit and withdraw on mobile.

Other features like cashout are available, which enables bettors to retain a portion of their stake. The mobile platform offers multiple support channels, including a WhatsApp number. There are different numbers for different enquiries. These include a WhatsApp number for FICA support, general support, and WhatsApp payment.

Our expert World Sports Betting study shows that the Gauteng Gambling Board has licensed the site since 2002. Since the site is safe and legal, users may bet confidently. The table below contains what we like and don't like about the online gambling platform:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Live streaming The site looks crowded WSB Booster Live chat requires professional email A wide range of bonuses No app download

What could be improved in the World Sports Betting app(s)?

From the analysis we made, the site provides more than the basic features for online mobile betting. However, there are a few aspects that the site needs to improve on, which are as follows:

Provision of a Native Mobile App : In contrast to the majority of modern bookmakers, World Sports Betting has not moved to the full extent of providing a mobile app. Considering the availability of a wide range of features, it is surprising that no World Sports Betting app exists. Hence, the operator should consider developing an app so users can follow an easy app download process.

: In contrast to the majority of modern bookmakers, World Sports Betting has not moved to the full extent of providing a mobile app. Considering the availability of a wide range of features, it is surprising that no World Sports Betting app exists. Hence, the operator should consider developing an app so users can follow an easy app download process. Website Design: Further, the platform needs to refine its page. The design of the page is not very impressive and looks very busy. Our expert review shows that the site does not have a dedicated desktop version. The site ought to be overhauled to conform to the most recent design trends in the industry.

Mobile and App with World Sports Betting in South Africa - Our FAQs

Is the World Sports Betting app legal and safe?

The World Sports Betting mobile platform is legal and safe for users. The site uses Thawte SSL web server certificates and has a licence from the Gauteng Gambling Board.

How do I download the World Sports Betting app for Android?

The WSB Android app is not available on the Google Play Store, so you’ll need to download it directly from the official WSB website. Simply scroll to the bottom of the site, find the download link, enable downloads from unknown sources in your device settings, and install the APK file (

Is there a World Sports Betting app for iOS?

No, there is no dedicated iOS app for World Sports Betting. However, iPhone users can still access the platform through the mobile-optimized website. You can add the WSB website to your home screen for easy access by opening it in Safari and selecting "Add to Home Screen" (

What are the minimum system requirements for using the WSB app on Android?

To use the WSB app, your Android device must be running at least Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or above. The app requires about 2 GB of RAM and at least 100 MB of storage space (

Is the WSB app data-free?

Yes, the WSB app offers a data-free mode, allowing users to place bets without consuming mobile data. This is particularly useful for users with limited internet access (

Can I watch live streams on the WSB app?

No, live streaming is not available on the WSB app. However, you can engage in live betting and access live match stats through the app’s in-play betting feature (

What types of sports and events can I bet on using the WSB app?

The WSB app offers a wide variety of sports and events, including soccer, rugby, cricket, horse racing, and esports. The platform also features options for casino games, lucky numbers, and virtual sports (