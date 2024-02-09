Wolves vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Wolves to continue hot run of form

We share predictions and betting tips for the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Brentford, including 4.00 odds on the total goals.

Wolves would have been thoroughly disappointed at their first loss of 2024, conceding in the dying minutes to Manchester United to relinquish three points.

Wolves vs Brentford Betting Tips

Double chance - Wolves/ Draw @ 1.34 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Matheus Cunha @ 2.95 with Betway

Wolves to score more than two goals @ 4.00 with Betway

However, Gary O’Neil’s men bounced back in style with a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The English manager has finally started to reap the benefits of the work he’s put in with his team as they currently sit just four points off the top seven.

A win against Brentford on Saturday evening at Molineux will give Wolves hope of getting back into Europe for the first time in four years.

However, their visitors are in a different fight altogether. Brentford’s season could suddenly turn for the worse as they’re just three points above the relegation zone.

They go into this fixture with an unwanted record of having lost more Premier League games than any other club since the start of last season (21).

Wolves enjoy having Brentford around as they have a record of winning three of their last six head-to-heads with the London outfit.

O’Neil’s charges have lost just one match in their last five in all competitions and their home record of losing only three at Molineux suggests they should win this one.

However, the previous two meetings between these two were in the FA Cup in January. Both games ended in a draw but the hosts won the home tie in extra time.

Even though Wolves should be comfortable, Brentford’s battle to get away from the drop may earn them a point.

Wolves vs Brentford Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Wolves/ Draw @ 1.34 with Betway

A true revelation

Matheus Cunha has been somewhat of a revelation at Wolves. The Brazilian has been deployed as the main striker and in an attacking midfield position by his manager.

He has thrived in both positions, scoring four goals in his last five Premier League games for the Black Country outfit.

Interestingly, when he faced Brentford in December, Cunha scored and assisted to help his team register three points on the road.

As the second-highest goal scorer for Wolves in the league, Cunha is a certain goal threat as Chelsea found out last weekend.

Wolves vs Brentford Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Matheus Cunha @ 2.95 with Betway

Entertaining football

Over recent weeks, Wolves have been developing a reputation as one of the more exciting teams in the division.

Their victory against Chelsea was the seventh match in their last nine where they’ve scored more than two goals.

Wolves enjoy a 100% record of always scoring at home in the league and they’ve already more than doubled their goal tally from last season.