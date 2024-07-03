Back Lionel Messi to score: Don't lose faith in Inter Miami’s main striker

Argentina are through to the Copa America quarter-finals, but Messi has yet to score. Will he end up on the scoresheet and lead his nation to victory?

Copa America Outright Market Lionel Messi Odds Golden Boot Winner 16.00 To score against Ecuador 2.20

Argentina have easily navigated themselves to the quarter-final stage of the 2024 Copa America. Having won all three matches to date, the current holders appear to be the team to beat at this stage of the competition. Messi has yet to score, but that is about to change.

Messi returns after a minor injury

Despite not scoring against Canada in Argentina’s opening match, Lionel Messi put on a show for those inside the stadium and came away with the player of the match award.

Once again, the 37-year-old dazzled in their second game against Chile. Although he failed to find the back of the net, it was clear to see how the side still relied on his ability to create opportunities in the final third.

With Argentina through to the knockouts, Lionel Scaloni made the decision to rest his star player, who was carrying a small knock after the Chile game. However, this decision was primarily to rest him and make sure the World Cup winner was well rested ahead of the serious stage of the competition.

Lautaro Martinez has stood out in Messi’s absence, and has impressively scored four goals in the group stage alone. Scaloni hasn’t started him regularly, and he may still have to play his part from the bench when Messi is welcomed back into the starting XI.

The golden boot may be out of reach for Messi, but that shouldn’t put you off backing him to score en route to the final.

Stats suggest it’s a matter of time

Averaging 3.5 shots per match at the Copa America, as well as 1.5 on target, Messi has been one of Argentina’s best players at the tournament. Although he has an assist to his name, he’ll be the first to admit goals are his priority for the team.

Messi’s lack of goals doesn’t imply he isn’t underperforming. In fact, he has been rated as Argentina’s best player according to SofaScore for his two appearances to date.

Argentina’s route to the final couldn’t be easier on paper. A quarter-final match against Ecuador, before either Venezuela or Canada in the semi-finals, are ideal fixtures for Messi to get on the scoresheet.

Messi scored against Ecuador with an incredible free-kick in the recent World Cup qualifiers, and is also the team’s designated penalty taker.

Argentina should dominate all three aforementioned nations, with Messi being at the heart of that. Perhaps the golden boot is out of reach, but a brace against Ecuador pulls him back into contention.

Priced at 17.0 with an each-way finish, he could still finish in the top two. However, priced above evens to score anytime against Ecuador looks appealing, especially considering the way the holders have been playing in the group stage.