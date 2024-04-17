West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting Tips: Visitors to continue glorious run

We share predictions and betting tips for the Europa League quarter-final second leg between West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen.

+

After their 2-0 loss in Germany to Bayer Leverkusen last Thursday, West Ham’s situation on the domestic front got worse over the weekend.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of London rivals Fulham, leaving them eighth in the standings and at major risk of missing out on Europe next season.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Both teams to score 1st half & 2nd half - No & Yes - 2.50 with Hollywoodbets

Anytime goalscorer - Mohammed Kudus @ 3.10 with Hollywoodbets

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/Bayer Leverkusen @ 4.20 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Hollywoodbets promo code

Don’t have a Hollywoodbets account yet? Check our Hollywoodbets registration guide

guide Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

One way they can secure a spot in continental football next term is by winning the Europa League, although with a two-goal deficit, it seems near impossible.

Bayer Leverkusen visit the London Stadium after securing their first-ever Bundesliga title with a comfortable 5-0 dismantling of Werder Bremen.

However, the silverware surge isn’t yet over for Xabi Alonso’s charges. The Black and Reds are still in contention for the DFB Pokal and of course, the Europa League.

A potential treble awaits Leverkusen but they need to see off West Ham on Thursday night to truly start believing.

A thrilling end

West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen have each played nine fixtures in this competition, including the first leg last week. The hosts seem to come alive after the break as opposed to from the off.

The Hammers scored 15 goals in total this campaign, five coming in the first 45 with two-thirds arriving after the restart.

None of the London club’s first halves in this competition has seen both teams find the net. Additionally, David Moyes’ troops only scored in the first half in three of their nine matches.

With both teams turning on the heat in the second stanza and considering a semi-final place is up for grabs, there could be a thrilling back end to this game.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score 1st half & 2nd half - No & Yes - 2.50 with Hollywoodbets

The Hammers’ key

The West Ham faithful understand that one of their key players this season has been Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian has a 24% goal participation for the club in the Premier League. In this competition, he’s been far better, scoring five times in eight appearances.

While he blanked last Thursday in Germany, his previous fixture against Freiburg saw Kudus net a brace to help West Ham get into the quarter-final.

He should be central to anything good that the hosts produce against Leverkusen.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Mohammed Kudus @ 3.10 with Hollywoodbets

Slowing down

Alonso’s charges understand that they don’t have to force the issue on Thursday night. A draw or even a 1-0 loss will see Die Werkself through to the last four.

As a result, there could be some personnel rotation, which could slow the visitors down in the first period.

Leverkusen’s last two games in the Europa League ended in draws at halftime, including the reverse fixture in Germany last week.

Five of the nine Europa League games that West Ham have been involved in also ended deadlocked after 45 minutes, including 50% of their matches at the London Stadium.

With the visitors scoring 15 of their 26 goals during the second half this term, the new Bundesliga champions could seal a victory late on.