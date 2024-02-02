We share predictions and betting tips for the La Liga clash involving Villarreal and Cadiz, including 2.30 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

The hosts ended a winless run of four matches in some style, sweeping Barcelona aside 5-2 last weekend.

It was the first time since 1963 that a side has scored five goals against Barca in a single La Liga game.

That confidence is much needed for a team that’s languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Villarreal to win @ 1.66 with Betway

Both teams to score - NO @ 1.92 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Sørloth @ 2.30 with Betway

Marcelino will no doubt rally his troops to deliver more of the same for the rest of their league campaign in the hope of finishing in the top half of the log.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Cadiz who are currently in 18th place and looking set for relegation at the end of this season.

However, with new manager Mauricio Pellegrino taking charge the last time out, they were good enough to secure a point.

Cadiz will need that and a lot more to start climbing out of the drop zone and a point away to Villarreal wouldn’t be a bad start.

In worse shape

Villarreal’s home form hasn’t been encouraging having won just three in 11 games (L6, D2).

The good news for the hosts is that their visitors are in worse shape than they are.

Cadiz have only registered two victories in La Liga all season.

Neither of those wins came in the last 18 league games (D9, L9), demonstrating just how bad things are for the Andalusian club.

Oddly enough, their last win came in this reverse fixture at the start of September when they won 3-1.

The travelling party must perform beyond their current form if they’re to register a first-ever win at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday afternoon.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Betting Tip 1: Villarreal to win @ 1.66 with Betway

Records nobody wants to hold

In their 22 league games, Cadiz have only scored 15 goals, which is the worst in the division, three of which they reserved for Villarreal early in the season.

The Andalusian outfit average 0.55 goals per away game in the league, an alarming statistic for any Cadiz fan.

They have also only scored three goals in the second half of a match this season, the lowest total across Europe’s top five leagues.

Even though Villarreal have only kept two clean sheets all season, Sunday evening gives them the ideal opportunity to register a third shutout.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - NO @ 1.92 with Betway

An interesting trend

There’s been a unique scoring pattern developing with Alexander Sørloth’s goals this season.

The Norwegian forward has been alternating between scoring at home and away with each of his 10 goals in all competitions this term.

He’s also been involved in four goals in his last two La Liga appearances (G2, A2). His man-of-the-match performance against Barcelona could inspire him to a goalscoring run.