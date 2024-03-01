Valencia vs Real Madrid Predictions: Los Blancos to consolidate top spot

Check out our predictions and betting tips for Saturday’s La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid.

+

Valencia have certainly improved this season in La Liga as they’re 10 points better off than they were at the same stage last term.

They look set to better their 16th-place finish last year and could even make a play for the Europa Conference League qualification.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

First goal - Real Madrid @ 1.50

Real Madrid clean sheet @ 2.18

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Real Madrid @ 4.40

Rubén Baraja has steered his team to ninth, six points behind Real Betis in that coveted qualification spot, although Los Ches have a game in hand.

However, they face La Liga runaway leaders Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday night, a side that’s only lost once away from home this term.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have been dealing with attacking injuries to top scorers Jude Bellingham and Joselu but still saw off Sevilla last weekend.

Los Blancos now have a six-point gap between themselves and second-placed Girona and look set to grab the La Liga crown away from arch rivals Barcelona this term.

Victory at the Mestalla on Saturday night takes them a step further to claiming a 36th title.

Attacking gems

The visitors boast an embarrassment of attacking riches that has resulted in them finding the net 54 times in La Liga at an average of 2.08 goals per game.

Of their 13 fixtures away from home, Madrid have landed the first blow on eight occasions. Valencia have allowed Madrid to take the lead in four of their last five head-to-heads.

The hosts have conceded at least one goal in 68% of their league games this season and with defender Thierry Correia out through a calf injury, they’re more vulnerable at the back.

On average, Valencia conceded 1.16 goals per game during their domestic campaign, something that Real would want to capitalise on.

First goal - Real Madrid @ 1.50

Miserly defence

The men from the Spanish capital are miserly in defence, conceding only 16 goals in 26 league games this term - the best rate in the division.

Three of their last four fixtures in all competitions resulted in a complete shutout from Los Blancos.

Valencia's scoring record doesn’t offer much confidence as they’ve netted 15 in 13 games.

Baraja’s charges have failed to score in eight of their 26 league games, including three of their previous five outings.

With the visitors keeping clean sheets in 50% of their La Liga dates this term, there’s a case for them to add to that number on Saturday night.

Real Madrid clean sheet @ 2.18

First half resistance

Madrid are unbeaten in their last 30 consecutive matches across all competitions. They’ve also beaten Valencia in four of their last five head-to-heads.

However, they tend to apply pressure after the break rather than before. Los Blancos have drawn seven of their 13 away games at halftime.

The hosts have been all square after 45 minutes in five of their 12 home fixtures, losing only twice, indicating the resistance they display early on.

However, they conceded 66% of all their league goals this term in the second half with Madrid bagging 65% of their goals after the restart.