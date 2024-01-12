Tunisia vs Namibia Predictions and Betting Tips: Dark horses to make a swift start

Our predictions for the opening match in Group E of AFCON with Tunisia and Namibia. It includes enticing 6.40 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

On the 20th anniversary of their first and only AFCON triumph, Tunisia are certainly one of the tournament’s dark horses.

The North African nation will battle their Southern African opponents, Namibia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday evening.

This edition of the AFCON is Tunisia’s 21st appearance at the finals since making their first back in 1962.

Tunisia vs Namibia Betting Tips

Clean sheet for Tunisia @ 1.55 with Betway

Tunisia to win both halves @ 3.40 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Peter Shalulile @ 6.40 with Betway

They’re certainly one of the more consistent performers on the continent but without much to show for it, which they will want to address this time around.

It’s a different story with Namibia who are only competing in their fourth Africa Cup of Nations.

Unfortunately, the Brave Warriors have never gotten out of their groups in any of their previous tournaments, and they will get an immediate baptism of fire on Tuesday evening.

Squeaky clean

One of Tunisia’s key men is Ellyes Skhiri. The French-born midfielder started his career at fullback and slowly moved into the heart of midfield, where he plays today.

He’s known for his defensive resilience and recently set a record for the most distance covered by a single player in a Bundesliga season.

Skhiri is not alone in keeping opposition sides out, since the Carthage Eagles prevented their opponents from scoring in each of their last four internationals.

Namibia’s form in front of goal isn’t impressive, as they’ve scored in only one game of their last five internationals.

Tunisia vs Namibia Betting Tip 1: Clean sheet for Tunisia @ 1.55 with Betway

Dominance from the first whistle

Tunisia’s experience in the competition and their appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they beat France, will hold them in good stead.

Coach Jalel Kadri offered to resign after failing to qualify from that group phase but Tunisia insisted he stay on. That continuity will help the Carthage Eagles in the Ivory Coast this year.

In their warm-up game against Cape Verde, the North Africans won 2-0, scoring one goal in each half.

Coming up against an average defence in Namibia, the 2004 champions can strike on either side of the break.

Tunisia vs Namibia Betting Tip 2: Tunisia to win both halves @ 3.40 with Betway

An outside chance

Namibia will draw confidence from their goalless draw against Ghana last Monday.

However, goals have been hard to come by for the Brave Warriors, scoring just two in November last year against Sao Tome and Principe.

Leading goal-scorer in the squad, Peter Shalulile has scored 16 times for this country in 49 appearances.

He’s scored in each of his last four matches for Namibia and when he walks out for his 50th cap on Tuesday, he might be the only chance for the Brave Warriors to dent the Tunisian defence.