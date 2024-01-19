Tunisia vs Mali Predictions and Betting Tips: Low-scoring affair expected in Korhogo

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the AFCON Group E fixture between Tunisia and Mali, including 5.00 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

+

Anticipate a draw between Tunisia and Mali, with a probable scoreline of 1-1.

Tunisia came into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations having been unbeaten in four internationals.

It shocked the continent and the world when Namibia beat the Carthage Eagles 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon in the group’s opening fixture.

It leaves the North Africans needing a win on Saturday night or risk leaving the competition in the group stage for the first time since 2013.

Tunisia vs Mali Betting Tips

Double chance - Mali/ Draw @ 1.43 with Betway

Both teams to score - NO @ 1.76 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kamory Doumbia @ 5.00 with Betway

Mali cruised to a routine win against South Africa to get their AFCON off in a positive way.

Victory at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium will ensure the Eagles qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament in their third consecutive attempt.

Their opening game win was their fourth AFCON match in a row that ended with a clean sheet.

However, Mali tend to have a hangover after winning, as they last recorded back-to-back AFCON wins in 2012.

Physicality to be the difference

These two nations have traded blows in recent times, a Mali victory sandwiched in between two Tunisian victories and two draws.

Eric Chelle’s troops entered the tournament on a stunning run of nine games unbeaten in all internationals.

Tunisia’s loss to Namibia earlier this week was their first to an African nation in 10 games.

However, the Carthage Eagles are beatable and Mali’s physicality in midfield in the form of Yves Bissouma, Amadou Haidara and Aliou Dieng may be the difference on Saturday night.

Tunisia vs Mali Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Mali/ Draw @ 1.43 with Betway

An African drought

Only one of Tunisia’s last eight Africa Cup of Nations fixtures ended with more than a single goal being scored.

Of those eight games, six ended 1-0 against Tunisia, indicating there’s a struggle to score on the big stage for the North Africans.

Mali have a similar record as none of their previous eight AFCON games have had more than two goals.

Meanwhile, Jalel Kadri’s team have had only two of their last 17 internationals where both teams found the back of the net.

Tunisia vs Mali Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - NO @ 1.76 with Betway

Crafty Kamory

Kamory Doumbia was Mali’s best player on the pitch against South Africa.

He didn’t find the net on Tuesday but had a hand in his side’s second goal with a perfectly weighted through-ball for Lassine Sinayoko to secure three points for the Eagles.

The Brest midfielder is in wonderful form going forward, which is one of the reasons why his current club are third in Ligue 1.

For club and country, Doumbia notched up eight goal contributions in his last six games, scoring five times in that sequence of fixtures.

There’s an opportunity for the 20-year-old to set himself up as one of the star players of the tournament with another impressive display this weekend.