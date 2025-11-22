TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows predictions: Battle for the top half

Our betting expert expects TS Galaxy to dominate this fixture and secure maximum points.

+

Best bets for TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows

1x2 - TS Galaxy at odds of 1.97 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.23 on Betway

Winning margin - TS Galaxy to win by two goals at odds of 6.40 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: TS Galaxy 3-1 Golden Arrows

Goalscorers prediction: TS Galaxy: Seluleko Mahlambi x2, Puso Dithejane, Golden Arrows: Junior Dion

TS Galaxy have had enough time to recover after their loss to Mamelodi Sundowns before the international break. Adnan Beganovic’s side can focus on improving their league standing when the Betway Premiership resumes this weekend.

The Rockets are currently eighth in the standings, but have a game in hand over the teams around them. The home side have had some poor results recently, so they need to bounce back to their early-season form.

Galaxy host Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium this weekend, where victory will create some distance between the clubs. The KZN outfit are tied with the hosts on points, separated only by a two-goal difference.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s men also have a major incentive to win this match, as they will leapfrog their opponents in the standings if they secure three points. However, Arrows have also been inconsistent in form.

Abafana Besthende eliminated Galaxy from the Carling Knockout Cup. However, their progress lasted for only one round, as Marumo Gallants knocked Arrows out of the competition. Both clubs currently need points in the league to try to climb further up the standings.

Probable lineups for TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows

TS Galaxy expected lineup: Tape, Norman, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Letsoenyo, Maduna, Dlamini, Dithejane, Mvelase, Mahlambi, Zindoga

Golden Arrows expected lineup: Ngcobo, Madonsela, Jiyane, Mantshiyane, Cele, Ayabulela, Dlamini, Cisse, Ndlovu, Karelse, Dion

Arrows’ poor away form to continue

TS Galaxy have held a slight edge in this fixture, having lost only one of their last 13 meetings with Golden Arrows in regulation time. While seven of those were draws, the hosts won five of the last seven head-to-heads.

Since the Rockets’ last five games have produced a winner, this match is unlikely to end in a draw. The hosts won all three of their most recent PSL home matches. Facing a side that struggle in away matches is exactly what they need to bounce back.

Arrows have one of the worst records in the PSL. They’ve yet to win a game and have only won a single point on the road. Their last nine matches have featured a winner, so the home side is likely to secure all three points this weekend.

TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - TS Galaxy at odds of 1.97 on Betway

A rare goalfest in the PSL

Both teams have been impressive in the final third this term. Arrows are the second-most offensive team in the PSL with 18 goals from 12 games. Meanwhile, the Rockets sit third with 16 goals from 11 games.

Galaxy have an average of 1.75 goals per home game, while the visitors are scoring 1.20 goals per away game. However, Abafana Besthende’s defence on the road is poor. They’ve conceded 11 goals across five matches, equating to an average of 2.20 goals per match.

That will encourage Beganovic’s side, especially since both teams scored in 80% of the Arrows’ away games. In fact, the combined GF and GA average per away game for Arrows this term is 3.40. This suggests that the match could feature an unusually high number of goals.

Furthermore, Golden Arrows have scored at least one goal in each of their last five PSL outings. They’ve also conceded at least once in each of their previous five away games.

TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.23 on Betway

Leaving no margin for error

The home side have a record of scoring at least twice in their last three home Betway Premiership fixtures. Their home league games this season have featured more than one goal.

Perhaps this explains why Galaxy are yet to register a victory by a one-goal margin. Of their five league wins, four were by a two-goal margin, with one by three. At home, all three of their victories were by a two-goal margin.

Two of the Rockets’ last three wins against the visitors were by a margin of two goals. Meanwhile, Arrows have already suffered defeat by that margin in two of their six league losses.