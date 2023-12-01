TP Mazembe v Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to continue hot run of form

Our football betting expert offers insights and tips into this second-round CAF Champions League tie, including both teams to score.

+

Mamelodi Sundowns seem to be riding the continental football wave. The Pretoria outfit bagged the inaugural African Football League a fortnight ago and kicked off their CAF Champions League group stage campaign with three points this past weekend.

It was a professional performance at home against a dogged Nouadhibou from Mauritania that earned them a flawless 3-0 victory.

They face a TP Mazembe side that has also been enjoying a decent run of form lately, going unbeaten in their last five league games, winning three of them. However, the Congolese outfit made a horrible start to their CAF Champions League campaign when they lost 1-0 to Pyramids FC in Egypt last weekend and will be looking to bounce back in front of their fans.

TP Mazembe v Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

TP Mazembe - Both teams to score @...

Sundowns to win @...

Anytime goalscorer - Peter Shalulile @...

Goals at both ends

The scoring form of the hosts indicates that they can penetrate Sundowns’ defence as they’ve blanked only once in their last six matches and have a tendency to find the back of the net in front of their home faithful. Sundowns have scored every time they’ve played the Baba Boys, suggesting that there will be goals in this game.

Even though injuries aren’t a concern yet, Sundowns’ Head Coach, Rhulani Mokoena, stated how difficult it was for him to rotate his team to keep everyone fresh yet remain competitive in every competition. Whether he rests players or not, there will be chances for the home team against the South African champions.

TP Mazembe v Mamelodi Sundowns Tip 1: Both teams to score @...

Brazilians to add to TP Mazembe’s misery

Judging by form alone, it’s difficult to see a win for the home team as they’re up against a side who have yet to lose a domestic league match this season. Sundowns beat their hosts 2-1 in the corresponding fixture two years ago in the same competition, suggesting that the tide isn’t ready to turn just yet.

Furthermore, these two have never played out to a draw and there aren’t any signs that it’s about to start now.

The African Football League champions have beaten their hosts four times out of the last five meetings, losing just once in 2015. Recently, Sundowns have enjoyed this fixture more and are primed to walk away with the win again.

TP Mazembe v Mamelodi Sundowns Tip 2: Sundowns to win @...

Anytime Scorer - Peter Shalulile

Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has been in decent scoring form this term, netting eight goals already, including one in their Champions League opener last Sunday.

The Namibian is starting to hit his straps having scored in each of his last three games, and you wouldn’t bet against the frontman scoring when these two teams meet at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.