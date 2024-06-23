Switzerland vs Germany Predictions: Germany to emerge victorious

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Switzerland vs Germany ahead of their final group match in the Euros.

Switzerland vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Switzerland vs Germany

Germany to win with odds of @ 1.83 on Betway , equating to a 54% chance for the German club to win.

, equating to a 54% chance for the German club to win. Kai Havertz to score with odds of @ 2.50 on Betway , indicating a 40% chance for the German forward to score.

, indicating a 40% chance for the German forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.80 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Germany should be expected to win against Switzerland by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Germany face Switzerland in the final match in Group A as both hope to seal points to either secure the top spot or ensure qualification to the knockout stage.

The Germans were impressive as they brushed Scotland to one side, and showed versatility in their game by overcoming Hungary.

Switzerland also delivered an outstanding performance with their 3-1 opening win against Hungary. After defeating the Scots, they are now eying the first place in Group A.

Probable Lineups for Switzerland vs Germany

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the "system of play."

Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Germans to get the job done

Although Germany have only won two of the last five head-to-heads against Switzerland, they’ve only been defeated once. As one of the favourites to win the EUROs, we’re siding with the favourites to get the win.

Their 5-1 demolition job over Scotland was impressive, and while Switzerland beat Hungary, the Germans are a level above.

The Germans’ pattern of play against both Scotland and Hungary was mightily impressive. With the first spot still up for grabs, three points will be very important here.

With just one defeat in 10, the favourites should have enough to seal Group A in front of their home crowd.

Switzerland vs Germany Bet 1: Germany Victory @ 1.83 with Betway

Havertz to hurt the Swiss

If Germany are to win, their main striker Kai Havertz will be aiming to add to his tally in the final group match. With a result required, the Arsenal player is likely to continue to lead the line.

With so many creative players in behind him, including Bayern’s Jamal Musiala and Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan, expect Havertz to have plenty of opportunities fall his way.

Germany had 20 shots against Scotland and dominated against Hungary. That is why we expect Havertz to find the back of the net against the Swiss.

Switzerland vs Germany Bet 2: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer @ 2.50 with Betway

Swiss to cause problems

Germany won’t have it all their own way. Switzerland surprised Hungary with a 3-1 victory, which extended their unbeaten run to five. The Swiss have scored in eight of their last 10 matches, only failing to score against Denmark and Romania.

Although Germany are far superior to those two sides, Switzerland have often found the back of the net against them. In their last five head-to-heads, Switzerland have scored 10 goals, only failing to score in one of those matches.

It may have been 2012, but the Swiss scored five against Germany in a friendly. While this is unlikely to be repeated, the first place is on the line, so Switzerland might trouble Germany’s defence once more.