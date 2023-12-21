Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Best of the rest battle takes centre stage

Check out our football betting expert's predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Supersport United and Orlando Pirates.

Supersport United have been woeful in their continental exploits, failing to register a single point from three games.

However, on the domestic front, Gavin Hunt’s troops have been in better form, edging Swallows 2-1 the last time out to sit in second spot, seven points behind current champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Double Chance - Supersport United/Draw @ 1.30 with Betway

Both teams to score

Pirates to score first

They face a Pirates team that has been on the up and are breathing down their necks.

Jose Riveiro’s men are just a point behind Matsatsantsa and will be desperate to peg back their hosts on Saturday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The last time Mabakabaka tasted defeat in the PSL was at the start of November.

They’ve picked up 16 points from a possible 18 since then and will want to leapfrog their hosts into second place this weekend.

Tough to call

The PSL has been calling out for an exciting fixture around Christmas and it delivered with Supersport United entertaining Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Both teams are evenly matched and both coaches enjoy playing an attacking brand of football.

Matsatsantsa have only lost twice at home, winning four of the rest in their backyard. They’ve beaten Pirates eight times out of the last 23 meetings.

The Buccaneers have no doubt turned the corner in their season and are third in the form table with only Cape Town City and Sundowns winning more points in the last eight league games.

On the road though, Pirates have only secured nine points from their seven fixtures, indicating that a draw may also be on the cards.

Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Double Chance - Supersport United/Draw @ 1.30 with Betway

Attacking tactics will lead to chances

Both teams average just over a goal per game in the league this season and with a history of 10 goals in the last five meetings between them, there will likely be at least a goal per side.

Supersport have a 67% rate of scoring in front of their home crowd while Pirates scored in 57% of their away league dates this term.

There aren’t any significant injury concerns on either side, especially after Riveiro decided to rotate his team the last time out against Golden Arrows.

Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score

Buccaneers to start quickly

In the 14 PSL games they’ve played this season, Supersport United have only led at halftime twice, going into the break, level on terms nine times (64%), and losing on three occasions.

Pirates’ overall record at the interval is great, leading 50% of the time. Mabakabaka have scored 11 of their 16 league goals in the first period, making them candidates to open the scoring.