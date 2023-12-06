Explore our football betting expert’s predictions and betting tips for this Friday’s clash between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City.

This Western Cape derby is building up to be a thriller with both teams on the heels of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Match Result - Draw @ 3.00 with Supabets

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Steve Barker’s home team will no doubt want to build on a decent string of results, only losing once in their last five league fixtures. They’ve also booked their place in the Carling Knockout Cup final with a convincing 3-0 win at Richards Bay this past weekend.

Across the province, Cape Town City are currently second on the PSL log. Crucially, they are two places and five points ahead of their provincial rivals and will seek to put more daylight between them and the Citizens.

Having said that, separating these two will take some doing with both having much to play for in the league this season.

Difficult to Separate

History suggests that the home team should edge City as they’ve won seven and lost just four of their 14 matches between each other.

However, Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City have been performing above expectations this season and are currently in an unbeaten streak of seven league games.

Derbies though, are always tricky as the old saying goes, “form goes out the window”, and it’s never been more true in this Cape derby.

Stellenbosch have won three of their six games at the Danie Craven Stadium but, perhaps more importantly, they have been beaten as many times.

The visitors have won four of their eight games on the road paving the way for a cracker of a game on Friday night.

Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 1: Draw

Healthy goal averages on either side

Stellies have scored in five of their last six league games with five goals coming at home in just two outings.

Over the season, Barker’s team averages 1.54 goals per game, which has increased to 1.75 in their last eight.

The Citizens meanwhile average more at 1.92 this term going up to 2.38 in recent history.

Half of their goals have come away from home, indicating that they’re not shy in front of goal on the road.

Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score

The net will bulge a few times on Friday

Four of the last six battles between these Western Cape rivals have ended with both teams scoring.

Considering their hunger for goals and their performances lately, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were more than two goals on Friday.

The last match between Stellies and the Citizens ended 3-2 in January this year, also at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The home team had to come back from 2-1 down at halftime in that game, a scenario that won’t be far-fetched come this weekend.