South Africa vs Tunisia Predictions: A must-win for Tunisia

Expect Tunisia to secure a victory over South Africa with a two-goal margin, likely at 1-3.

Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations was blasted wide open after matchday two. Every one of the four nations in the group have a shot at automatic qualification for the next round.

Tunisia must beat South Africa on Wednesday night in Korhogo if they are to have any chance of getting through the group stage.

South Africa vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Double Chance - Tunisia/ Draw @ 1.26 with Betway

South Africa to score first @ 2.50 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Percy Tau @ 4.50 with Betway

The Eagles of Carthage have just one point, secured in their 1-1 draw against Mali on Saturday night.

A similar result against a rejuvenated Bafana Bafana just won’t do, after the South African side hammered their neighbours Namibia 4-0 on Sunday night.

Hugo Broos’ charges need a draw, and for the Brave Warriors to lose against Mali, for them to secure automatic entry to the round of 16.

However, they will want to keep their destiny in their own hands by seeing off the side they defeated in the 1996 AFCON final to lift the trophy.

Searching for a win

Tunisia are still looking for their first win of this year’s tournament having suffered a shock loss to Namibia in their first game and rescuing a point against Mali the last time out.

However, the Carthage Eagles have seemed to have South Africa’s number recently. Bafana fans will cling to their 2-0 victory in their 1996 AFCON final, but much has changed since then.

Jalel Kadri’s men have won three of their last four matches against the 1996 champions and with the talent they have in their team, should see off Bafana to stake a claim in the round of 16.

South Africa, though, will have noticed Tunisia’s lacklustre performances of late and should be confident of getting a positive result after convincingly beating Namibia on Sunday.

The last time Tunisia failed to get out of their AFCON group was in 2013, something they will be determined to avoid this year.

South Africa vs Tunisia Betting Tip: Double Chance - Tunisia/ Draw @ 1.26 with Betway

Ample attacking arsenal

In their opening two games of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Tunisia have allowed their opponents to breach their defence first.

Even though they conceded late against Namibia, they’ve shown that lapses in concentration aren’t out of the ordinary, something Kadri must get right on Wednesday.

When South Africa opened their campaign against Mali, they could have taken the lead if Percy Tau hadn’t skyed his spot-kick.

With the attacking talent in the South African ranks, including Tau, Themba Zwane, Evidence Makgopa, Thapelo Maseko and company, there is enough to break Tunisia down first.

South Africa vs Tunisia Betting Tip 2: South Africa to score first @ 2.50 with Betway

In-form Tau

Tau got over his penalty kick miss against Mali quite quickly. The Lion of Judah showed incredible resilience to step up for another spot-kick against Namibia.

This time, Tau slotted his penalty away to give South Africa an early lead, something which their opponents couldn’t recover from.

The Al-Ahly Egypt forward has already scored four times in five league games for his club and could build on his scoring form in midweek.