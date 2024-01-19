South Africa vs Namibia Predictions and Betting Tips: Namibia to edge out poor Bafana Bafana

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for South Africa’s Group E clash with Namibia on Sunday night.

+

Anticipate a tightly contested match as South Africa and Namibia are likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

After registering their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win against Tunisia on Tuesday, Namibia will be harbouring hopes of proceeding to the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

A win against a struggling South Africa will do just that but it’s easier said than done against a side they haven’t beaten in their last 10 attempts.

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tips

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.57 with Betway

Double chance - Draw/ Namibia @ 1.71 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Peter Shalulile @ 4.70 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bafana Bafana had more of the ball and were persistent in the first period against Mali in their opening game, but it fell apart, especially after Percy Tau missed a penalty.

A loss for the 1996 AFCON champions will likely send them home but they haven’t tasted defeat against their Southern African neighbours since 1998.

The last time these teams met in the Africa Cup of Nations was at the 2019 edition when a Bongani Zungu strike was enough to hand Bafana a 1-0 win.

Hugo Broos will want his team to replicate that result on Sunday night as matchday two in the tournament comes to a close.

Defensive frailties

Four of South Africa’s last five internationals have had at least two goals in them.

Broos would’ve been disappointed at the ease with which Mali opened their defence on Tuesday night.

There are certainly defensive vulnerabilities for the Brave Warriors to exploit at the weekend.

Namibia enjoy a record of four clean sheets in their last five games, including that opening win against Tunisia.

However, nine Namibians currently play for South African clubs, including goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, a familiarity that Bafana’s forwards can use to their advantage.

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tip 1: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.57 with Betway

Form and confidence to reign on Sunday

There’s no doubt that South Africa’s confidence has taken a knock, especially after missing a penalty to take the lead in their opening game.

They’ve won just one game in their last five and are now winless in three consecutive international fixtures.

In contrast, the Brave Warriors won two of their last three and have only been defeated once in their previous five games, a 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in November last year.

The last three meetings between South Africa and Namibia ended in a draw.

However, Collin Benjamin’s troops may just edge it after their confidence-boosting win against Tunisia and a draw against Ghana within the last two weeks.

South Africa vs Namibia Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Draw/ Namibia @ 1.71 with Betway

Shalulile the Star

Leading from the front, Namibian skipper Peter Shalulile was busy but ineffective against Tunisia.

He had a couple of brilliant chances which he squandered but always seems to find himself in dangerous areas.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star will be familiar with his South African counterparts, enabling him to find the back of his net for his first AFCON 2023 goal.