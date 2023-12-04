South Africa vs Burkina Faso Predictions and Betting Tips - December 2023

Our football betting expert delves into the WAFCON 2024 qualifier between South Africa and Burkina Faso.

South Africa have started their journey to retaining the Women’s African Cup of Nations in 2024 with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso this past Thursday. It was their first qualifier for the tournament after a couple of Olympic qualification fixtures.

South Africa vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

South Africa to win

Both teams to score

South Africa to qualify

The current champions will welcome Burkina Faso in the second leg of the qualifier on Monday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Even though the visitors are relatively new to the tournament, making their first appearance in 2022, they have a young, hungry team that has put together a string of decent results recently.

Losing just once in their last five games and coming back from a goal down in the first leg will give the West Africans confidence that they can get something in the away leg.

Home ground advantage

South Africa have enjoyed playing at home, winning three from three in recent history. The Banyana Banyana squad is dominated by players who made history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier this year and they will be up for ensuring they qualify to defend their continental crown.

Before last Thursday’s first leg, Burkina Faso lost 4-0 to South Africa in an international friendly back in 2017. The majority of the Lady Stallions are under the age of 26, except for captain and goalkeeper Ami Sanou, who is over the age of 30.

They might not have enough experience to overturn the champions in Pretoria on Monday.

South Africa vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 1: South Africa to win

Both sides can find the back of the net

Banyana have goalscorers throughout the team and while Hildah Magaia put them in front in the first leg, they have a potent attack in the form of Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

The former was the top scorer (5) and player of the tournament at the 2018 WAFCON and she will be a constant threat to the visitors.

The travelling team will take comfort in the fact that they’ve scored in four of their last five matches. During that time, they’ve been clinical away from home, scoring five in two games and they will know that they must dent the South African defence to stand a chance of qualification.

South Africa vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score

Professional performance needed from South Africa

While the odds may not be the best, it’s almost a certainty that the hosts will secure their spot at next year’s WAFCON. The qualifiers work on the away-goals rule and by scoring in the first leg 1-1 draw, Banyana already have the upper hand.

Coach Desiree Ellis will no doubt make it known to her charges that they can’t be complacent, especially against a Burkina Faso team that is craving success. They weren’t clinical enough in the away leg and were punished by an equalising strike from Yasso Konate.

However, the South Africans understand that they simply need to prevent the West Africans from scoring to qualify and their two clean sheets at home from three games indicate they may just shut out their opponents.