Bookies are heavily favouring Manchester City for their Champions League matchup. Read here for our Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City predictions.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win and over 3.5 total goals with odds of @1.61 on Betway, equating to a 62.1% implied probability.

Savinho to have an assist with odds of @ 2.40 on Betway, equating to a 41.7% implied probability.

Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals with odds of @ 2.05 on Betway, equating to a 48.8% implied probability.

Manchester City are expected to beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City are massive favourites for their trip to face Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City were held to a draw by Newcastle at the weekend, leaving them with just one win in four matches. A goalless draw to Inter on matchday one was a minor disappointment, but the Premier League champions should win comfortably against Slovan Bratislava on matchday two.

Look for Pep Guardiola to rotate his team for this one with matches coming thick and fast. Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to feature, while Rodri, Nathan Ake, and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees.

The home side were hammered 5-1 by Celtic in their opening Champions League outing. They have won both domestic matches since then but are among the weakest teams in the competition.

Lukas Pauschek is unavailable for Slovan Bratislava. Kenan Bajiric is a doubt.

Probable Lineups for Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City

Slovan Bratislava probable XI:

Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev; Kucka, Ignatenko; Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec.

Manchester City probable XI:

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

City Cruise To Away Win

It’s not easy finding value when City are so heavily favoured. After Slovan Bratislava shipped five goals to Celtic, we had to look at the markets around an emphatic away victory here.

This might be the biggest mismatch of the Champions League’s first phase. This has the makings of a complete walkover for City – the most significant threat to this wager is if they take a 3-0 lead in the first half and put cruise control on for the second 45.

Free-scoring in the Champions League, City have scored four or more goals nine times since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win and over 3.5 total goals @ 1.61 with Betway

Savinho Clocks Third Assist

Cole Palmer is the only player with more expected assists per 90 than Savinho in the Premier League. With two assists to his name domestically, Savinho has immediately become one of the most exciting players to watch in English football.

The Brazilian has clocked at least one key pass in all of his appearances this season. His pace and quick feet could be the key to unlocking a low Slovan Bratislava block.

With City fancied to score a few goals, this price is good value on Savinho to have at least one assist. He had 10 assists for Girona in La Liga last term.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Bet 2: Savinho to register an assist @ 2.40 with Betway

Haaland Adds To Tally

One goal in three matches represents a dry spell for Erling Haaland. It’s not going to last long, though, and the Norwegian should fill his boots in Bratislava on Tuesday night.

Haaland has already scored two or more goals on three occasions this season. He has five matches with two or more goals in the Champions League as a Manchester City player and 13 overall.

With the sale of Julian Alvarez and after drawing with Inter, we don’t expect Haaland to get rotated for this match, so this wager seems like a great option.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Bet 3: Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 2.05 with Betway