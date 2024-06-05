Our betting expert has prepared Sierra Leone vs Djibouti predictions for their World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday, June 5th.

+

Both sides travel to the neutral territory of Morocco in search of their first win in World Cup qualifying Group A. In fact, neither side has managed to get on the scoresheet after the opening two fixtures and have both suffered defeat at the hands of favourites Egypt. This represents a more realistic opportunity for either side to get their campaign up and running.

Sierra Leone vs Djibouti Predictions & Tips

Sierra Leone to win @ 1.21 with Betway

Sierra Leone & Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Betway

Under 2.50 goals @ 1.89 with Betway

Multi Correct Score 1-0 / 2-0 / 3-0 @ 1.77 with Betway

Second Half highest scoring half @ 2.05 with Betway



Odds correct as of 5th of June, provided with the courtesy of Betway.

In a tight game Sierra Leone should eventually get the better of Djibouti by a scoreline of 1-0.

Sierra Leone to edge tight encounter

Having taken over as Sierra Leone manager last October, Amidu Karim is still searching for his first victory. Resoundingly beaten in two friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco this return to World Cup qualifying represents the best opportunity to claim that maiden victory at the fifth attempt.

At odds of 1.46 with Bet9ja the Leone Stars are the clear favourite to be the winner of this contest and far too short to be added to our tips. However, a Sierra Leone win combined with under 3.5 goals in the match is a much more palatable 1.99. Each of their last seven wins has come with three or fewer goals in the game.

Bet 1: Sierra Leone & Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Betway

Tight and cagey the order of the day in El Jadida

All of Sierra Leone’s nine wins in qualifying have come on home soil so with this fixture taking place on neutral territory in Morocco, they will have to break new ground. Opponents Djibouti have lost both their opening two group games as the wait goes on to add to their total of two World Cup qualifying victories the last of which being in 2019.

Looking at the stats it is clear to see both side’s deficiency in the attacking third. Sierra Leone have scored only six goals in their last seven matches. Djibouti have only got on the scoresheet once in their previous five games with each of their last four going under 2.5 goals.

Bet 2: Under 2.50 goals @ 1.89 with Betway

Being made to wait for goal action

With both sides desperate for the win and neither in-form in front of goal they will be keen to give nothing away here. It would not be a surprise to see a goalless first half and give a free run at the second half producing more goals.

This has been the case in three recent heavy defeats for Djibouti. The 6-0 loss to Egypt only saw two first half goals, all six goals in the 4-2 loss at home to South Sudan came after the interval and they trailed 2-1 at half-time to Niger only to collapse to a 7-2 defeat.

Bet 3: Second Half highest scoring half @ 2.05 with Betway

Giving nothing away in the first half

All stats point towards this being a low scoring affair so taking a goalless first half at better than even money seems a good angle in. This bet is an extension of those already posted with much of the aforementioned reasoning relevant.

Both sides are having trouble scoring goals with Sierra Leone desperate for a first win under a new manager and Djibouti equally desperate to get off the mark in qualifying. With neither side enjoying home advantage this should make for a tentative opening with more sparring than knockout blows.