Sheffield United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: The Reds to put Blades to the sword

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips for this encounter with a whopping 5.80 odds on a certain defender to score.

+

Sheffield United entertain Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night aiming to improve on their five points tally this season. It’s been difficult for the newly-promoted club having only won once this season.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win both halves @ 2.21 with Betway

Liverpool to keep a clean sheet @ 2.11 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Trent Alexander Arnold @ 5.80 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sheffield United were thumped 5-0 last Saturday away to Burnley and sadly for the Blades, it doesn’t seem their misery will end this midweek in what will be manager Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge.

The visitors are high on confidence, scoring two goals in two minutes to beat Fulham at Anfield over the weekend. Liverpool have only lost once on the road this season, that being the controversial encounter with Tottenham.

The Reds can dominate either side of the break

Jurgen Klopp’s attacking plans have resulted in his team finding the back of the net in every Premier League game this season. The Reds have scored in both halves in 43% of their matches while the hosts have conceded in both periods of play in 57% of their fixtures at Bramall Lane.

Of the 32 league goals that Liverpool have scored this term, 14 have been in the first half while 18 were netted in the second stanza. It’s a healthy statistic compared to the Blades, who have shipped 14 goals in the first period and 25 in the second 45.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Liverpool to win both halves @ 2.21 with Betway

They shall not pass!

The last five meetings between Sheffield United and Liverpool have resulted in a win for the Merseyside outfit. Perhaps, more pertinent, is the fact that four of those five matchups have ended with a complete shutout from the Reds.

Since Sheffield United have only scored 11 goals in their 14 league matches this season, they score an average of 0.79 goals per game, which improves to one goal per game when they’re at home.

Even though Liverpool are missing crucial defensive players like Joel Matip and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, they should keep their hosts at bay on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet @ 2.11 with Betway

Trent finds his goalscoring boots

While his stunning free-kick against Fulham went down as an own goal from Bernd Leno, Trent Alexander-Arnold absolutely laced that ball to give his team the lead. Then, when it mattered most, the defender-come-midfielder smashed another belter two minutes from time to snatch three points for Liverpool to keep them in touch with leaders Arsenal.

The official records show that Trent has only scored twice this season, but there’s a chance that he could get onto the scoresheet against a paltry Sheffield United defence that has conceded 39 goals already this season, which is the second-most in a Premier League campaign after 14 games.